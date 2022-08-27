Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, August 26th
Lansing Sexton wins our Game of the Week, Charlotte tops rival Olivet
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day two of the Friday Night Frenzy is done, as is the first week of high school football!
Hard-hitting action came from all across the area; See if your team won below!
Game of the Week: Lansing Sexton 28, Lansing Everett 13
Jackson Northwest 28, Eaton Rapids 6
Redford Union 26, Pewamo-Westphalia 6
Fowler 29, Carson City Crystal 0
Parma Western 27, St. Johns 22
Erie Mason 50, Saranac 14
Marshall 14, Richland Gull Lake 0
Grass Lake 35, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 6
Belding 46, Ionia 14
Corunna 36, Fowlerville 13
East Jackson 26, Potterville 22
