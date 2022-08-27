Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, August 26th

Lansing Sexton wins our Game of the Week, Charlotte tops rival Olivet
WILX Frenzy New(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day two of the Friday Night Frenzy is done, as is the first week of high school football!

Hard-hitting action came from all across the area; See if your team won below!

Game of the Week: Lansing Sexton 28, Lansing Everett 13

Charlotte 29, Olivet 22

Grand Ledge 34, Coldwater 7

Jackson Northwest 28, Eaton Rapids 6

Redford Union 26, Pewamo-Westphalia 6

Stockbridge 38, Springport 6

Dansville 26, Leslie 7

Fowler 29, Carson City Crystal 0

Parma Western 27, St. Johns 22

Erie Mason 50, Saranac 14

Marshall 14, Richland Gull Lake 0

Grass Lake 35, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 6

Belding 46, Ionia 14

Corunna 36, Fowlerville 13

East Jackson 26, Potterville 22

