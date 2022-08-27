Fowler blanks Carson City-Crystal in season opening win

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - Fowler has had a fine football tradition for a number of years, which dates all the way back to the late, great head coach Steve Spicer.

But playing in the same league as powerful Pewamo-Westphalia, the Eagles get lost in the shuffle just a bit.

The Eagles kicked off their season in dominant fashion, shutting out the Eagles from Carson City-Crystal 29-0.

The defense was all over the field for Fowler, even managing a safety of Carson City-Crystal.

Nolan Stump tallied a touchdown for the Eagles.

Fowler plays Summerfield next week.

