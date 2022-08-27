Federal funding restored for neglected, abused kids in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The day started with panic and ended with a sigh of relief for child advocacy programs in Michigan. They thought they were losing critical funding to investigate child abuse case and offer services to victims.

Thousands of child physical and sexual abuse investigation were in jeopardy of being delayed, or just not happening at all. The government planned to cut $6.5 million in federal funds that support young victims – that is more than half.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said those programs will not have to worry about funding.

“Tonight when I got to send out that email at about 4:40 today letting everyone know that our funding had been restored, it’s nothing short of complete jubilation,” said Julie Bird, Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan.

Bird said this mean 10,000 children across the state of Michigan will continue to get the healing they need to become whole again.

“And we do this work, not because it serves us. We do this work because it is in service to these children and we see their faces every day and we know the impact that we make. And we knew that we had to fight for this,” said Bird.

Federal funding cuts were expected to take effect on October 1, 2022.

MDHHS worked with the Victims of Crime Act, who provides the federal funding, to ensure supportive services would be available to neglected and abused children.

“This allows a child to, instead of having to go to a hospital to undergo a medical exam, to go down to a police station to give a statement – instead they go to a child advocacy center which is a place that is child friendly,” said Bird.

The child advocacy center performs the medical exam and forensic interview. The staff is specially trained to work with children and provide trauma-related therapy.

“And so, it is absolutely astounding that we were able to be victorious and that we will continue to serve these kids. So it means the world,” said Bird.

