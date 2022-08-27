Dansville tops Leslie 26-7 on the road

The Aggies and first year head coach Zach Mendez are perfect to far
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Dansville Aggies and head coach Zach Mendez dominated the Leslie Blackhawks on the road in their season opener with a 26-7 win Friday night.

Quarterback Trent Ackerson completed 4 passes out of 10, for 83 yards and two scores to help the Aggies win.

Mendez starts his career has head coach perfect with Dansville.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash on Aug. 26, 2022 closed both directions of I-96 for about an hour in Lansing.
I-96 reopens after rollover crash that injured 2 prompts closure
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
Laken Elezabeth Lewis
Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

Latest News

WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, August 26th
Carson City-Crystal at Fowler
Fowler blanks Carson City-Crystal in season opening win
Charlotte at Olivet
Charlotte outlasts Olivet on the road
Redford Union Pewamo-Westphalia
Pewamo Westphalia Pirates fall to tough Redford Union Friday