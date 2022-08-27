Dansville tops Leslie 26-7 on the road

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Dansville Aggies and head coach Zach Mendez dominated the Leslie Blackhawks on the road in their season opener with a 26-7 win Friday night.

Quarterback Trent Ackerson completed 4 passes out of 10, for 83 yards and two scores to help the Aggies win.

Mendez starts his career has head coach perfect with Dansville.

