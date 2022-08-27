Charlotte outlasts Olivet on the road

Orioles fight off Eagles.
Charlotte at Olivet
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles used its top receiver in multiple ways.

Braden Hill tallied four touchdowns, one on an end-around for a 20-yard score, which proved to be the decisive score in a 29-22 season-opening win over Olivet. 

A strong win for the Orioles as Olivet was coming off an 8-and-3 season, although one of those losses came to the Orioles last season.    

Quarterback Bo Lincoln had a big game in a losing cause for the Eagles. 

Charlotte will be looking to go to 2-and-0 next week with a victory over Owosso.

