Charlotte outlasts Olivet on the road

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles used its top receiver in multiple ways.

Braden Hill tallied four touchdowns, one on an end-around for a 20-yard score, which proved to be the decisive score in a 29-22 season-opening win over Olivet.

A strong win for the Orioles as Olivet was coming off an 8-and-3 season, although one of those losses came to the Orioles last season.

Quarterback Bo Lincoln had a big game in a losing cause for the Eagles.

Charlotte will be looking to go to 2-and-0 next week with a victory over Owosso.

