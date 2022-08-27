CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash on Aug. 26, 2022 closed both directions of I-96 for about an hour in Lansing.
I-96 reopens after rollover crash that injured 2 prompts closure
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
Laken Elezabeth Lewis
Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

Latest News

MSU SOCCER
MSU SOCCER
FOWLER CARSON CITY CRYSTAL
FOWLER CARSON CITY CRYSTAL
DANSVILLE GRASS LAKE
DANSVILLE GRASS LAKE
ST. JOHNS PARMA WESTERN
ST. JOHNS PARMA WESTERN
Springport at Stockbridge
Springport at Stockbridge