Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 517-788-4464.

