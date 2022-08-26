What’s Next For Pro Golf?

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Golf’s season of discontent reaches its official stopping point this weekend at the Tour Championship. Predicting where the sport goes from here is sort of like trying to hole a shot from the fairway. AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry writes that the PGA Tour was woefully slow in reacting to the challenge from Saudi-backed LIV Golf. When it finally mustered a defense at East Lake Golf Club, it seemed nothing more than a bunch of warmed-over ideas pulled straight from rebel tour’s playbook. The top PGA Tour players will commit to playing in a series of events. They’ll be cashing some enormous paychecks for their trouble.

