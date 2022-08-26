Waverly Warriors stun defending champ Lansing Catholic in season opener

The Warriors shut out the Cougars in the first half
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Waverly Warriors have a new coach, and it looks like DeYeya Jones was the right choice.

The Warriors stunned Lansing Catholic, the defending D-6 state champions, 18-7 on the Cougars’ home turf in the season opener.

Quarterback Ronnie Spencer took part in two touchdowns, rushing and throwing for one, both in the first half, giving the Warriors the 12-0 halftime lead.

Spencer threw for 143 yards on 9-12 passing.

The Warriors host Lansing Sexton next week; the Big Reds still have yet to play their first game of the season.

