Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday.

The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October.

Drivers are being directed to use the Cooper Street interchange to enter I-94.

