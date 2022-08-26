Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday.
The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October.
Drivers are being directed to use the Cooper Street interchange to enter I-94.
