Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed

Elm Road ramp to I-94 in Jackson closed
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday.

The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October.

Drivers are being directed to use the Cooper Street interchange to enter I-94.

