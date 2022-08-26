Saudi Women’s Golf Tournament Coming to New York

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City-owned golf course managed by former President Donald Trump’s business is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women’s tournament in October. The plan to host the Aramco Team Series at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx comes after New York City’s attempt to cancel Trump’s contract to run the course was thrown out by a judge in April. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio said shortly after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that he was canceling Trump’s contract to run the golf course. A judge later ruled that the city could not terminate the contracts.

