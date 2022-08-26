Rollover accident injures two, causes closure of I-96 lanes Friday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Central Dispatch says that on Friday morning around 7:55 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls about a rollover accident at the I-96/US-127 interchange.

A passenger vehicle was reportedly merging from southbound US-127 to westbound I-96 when it struck a van that was traveling west on I-96, causing the van to roll into the median. The passenger vehicle then spun out and crashed into the ditch.

Ingham County Central Dispatch says the drivers of both vehicles were transported to local hospitals where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the westbound and eastbound sides of I-96 were backed up for just under an hour while emergency crews worked to remove the vehicles and have since been reopened.

One of two cars involved in a rollover crash on I-96 near US-127 Friday morning (Ingham County Central Dispatch)

