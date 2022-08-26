Rollover accident injures two, causes closure of I-96 lanes Friday morning

Ingham County Central Dispatch says that on Friday morning around 7:55 a.m., they received...
Ingham County Central Dispatch says that on Friday morning around 7:55 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls about a rollover accident at the I-96/US-127 interchange.(Ingham County Central Dispatch)
By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Central Dispatch says that on Friday morning around 7:55 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls about a rollover accident at the I-96/US-127 interchange.

A passenger vehicle was reportedly merging from southbound US-127 to westbound I-96 when it struck a van that was traveling west on I-96, causing the van to roll into the median. The passenger vehicle then spun out and crashed into the ditch.

Ingham County Central Dispatch says the drivers of both vehicles were transported to local hospitals where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the westbound and eastbound sides of I-96 were backed up for just under an hour while emergency crews worked to remove the vehicles and have since been reopened.

One of two cars involved in a rollover crash on I-96 near US-127 Friday morning
One of two cars involved in a rollover crash on I-96 near US-127 Friday morning(Ingham County Central Dispatch)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver

Latest News

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews our weekend ahead - the last weekend of...
Now Desk: Sunshine returns before the weekend, dramatic dashcam footage, and more
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Now Desk: Sunshine returns before the weekend, dramatic dashcam footage, and more
Sunshine returns by Friday afternoon