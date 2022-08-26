Red Wings Re-Sign Zadina

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings reportedly have re-signed restricted free agent Filip Zadina. It is a three year deal worth about $1.825 million in average salary per season. Zadina is 22 years old. Zadina was the sixth pick overall in in the 2018 NHL entry draft. Zadina struggled at times this past season, scoring a total of 24 points in 74 games.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.