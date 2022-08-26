Red Wings Re-Sign Zadina

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell greets teammates after scoring during the second period...
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell greets teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings reportedly have re-signed restricted free agent Filip Zadina. It is a three year deal worth about $1.825 million in average salary per season. Zadina is 22 years old. Zadina was the sixth pick overall in in the 2018 NHL entry draft. Zadina struggled at times this past season, scoring a total of 24 points in 74 games.

