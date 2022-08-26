Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.

The Sheriff’s Office said her mother said Laken is never late without asking for permission and would have kept her informed if she were to be late.

Her father, who lives in Grand Haven, told police he had not spoken to his daughter in weeks.

Laken is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, shorts or multicolored pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Laken Elezabeth Lewis or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

