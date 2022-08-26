One Final Pre Season Game For The Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts with tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions play their third and final pre season game at 4:30pm Sunday in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. Head coach Dan Campbell says more starters will see playing time in this game to help prepare for the Sept. 11 regular season opener at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions have split their first two exhibitions. Campbell says Tim Boyle will start at quarterback with action also expected for starter Jared Goff and back up David Blough. The Lions must cut to 53 players by Tuesday.

