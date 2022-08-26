Okemos suffers blowout loss to Mason in season opener

The Bulldogs led 56-0 at the half and coasted to a third straight season opening victory
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs opened the new season in their home stadium with a more than convincing 69 to 0 victory over Okemos. 

A.J. Martel got the Bulldogs rolling, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 59-yard run. 

Martel would score again later in the first quarter, picking up from where he left off from his sophomore season in 2021. He rushed for 146 yards and 3 TD’s for the game.    

The Bulldogs led 56-0 at the half and coasted to a third straight season opening victory over the Wolves.  

The loss spoiled the Okemos coaching debut of Efe Scott-Emuakpor.   

The Wolves next face Holt while Okemos has a week 2 battle vs. Haslett.

