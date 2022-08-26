NASCAR Playoff Berths On the Line

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Brad Keselowski likes his chances at Daytona International Speedway. It seems somewhat strange considering his recent results at the famed track. Keselowski has crashed eight times in his last 11 starts at the superspeedway and finished worse than 30th six times. He’s hardly the only unlucky one at Daytona, where unusual winners and odd top-10s are as common as three-wide racing and multicar wrecks. So maybe Keselowski should be confident heading into Saturday night’s regular-season finale. The 2012 Cup Series champion and 14 others are vying for the final two playoff spots. Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. is guaranteed one of the remaining berths.

