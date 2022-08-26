In My View: The number one issue facing high school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You think colleges have difficulty these days with athletes and their eligibility with the transfer portal and NIL issues?

It’s an issue for the high schools for nearly 100 years since the Michigan High School Athletic Association was formed. Every year coaches and students illegally transfer and every year the MHSAA tries to crack down on the cheaters, this year especially.

No subpoena power so it isn’t easy but the MHSAA continues to say that illegal transfers and eligibilities are the number one issue facing high school sports in our state.

