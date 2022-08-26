In My View: New Waverly coach off to a solid start

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Let’s have a look at the new kid on the block after one busy high school football weekend for Waverly.

The Warriors have a new coach in DeYeya Jones, 45, former Sexton High School student. He was hired in the off season and he was mighty impressive with his team in last Thursday’s win at Lansing Catholic.

Coats and ties on the players, respect, sportsmanship, well organized and an 18-7 win over the defending Division 6 state champion. Waverly has a ways to go but the talent is there, and they’ll be looking to beat Sexton this week.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

