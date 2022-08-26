Michigan State University veterinarians searching for cause of parvovirus outbreak

Michigan State University veterinarians searching for cause of parvovirus outbreak
By Claudia Sella
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterinarians at Michigan State University are working to find out what caused an outbreak of the parvovirus in Northern Michigan.

The new strain of parvovirus is causing dozens of dogs to get sick. It’s not clear how many dogs have died from this new strain, because veterinarians are not required to report parvo cases to the state.

What we do know is at least 30 dogs have died in the last two months in Otsego County.

Vets are still trying to find out why an illness with a highly successful vaccine is spreading so fast. Until (and likely after) the cause of the spread is found, they say vaccines are still the best way to protect your dog.

Lydia Sattler, from the Jackson County Animal Shelter, said she’s seen parvovirus before.

Read: CDC issues guidance for Michigan parents as monkeypox looms over a new school year

“I think first of all people need to know not to panic, that parvo’s been around for a very long time,” Sattler said.

While the new strain is alarming, Sattler’s not panicking. Neither are the experts, like Kim Dodd from the MSU Veterinary Laboratory.

Dodd said, “Clinically, diagnostically, we haven’t seen anything unique about this particular strain of parvo.”

The only thing different about this strain is that, when the dogs were initially showing parvovirus-like symptoms, they were testing negative. But labs at Michigan State University confirmed they did have the disease.

Dodd said, “We’re doing a deep dive into this from a diagnostic perspective to try to understand if there’s something about this strain of the virus that could explain why we’re seeing a difference in testing.”

Veterinarians said pet owners don’t need to change their dog’s routine but they should pay attention to signs of parvo like vomiting, bloody stool, fever, turning their noses to food and water. If dogs show any of these signs, they should get tested. Veterinarians also said it wouldn’t be a bad idea to check with your own vet to make sure your dog is up to date.

Sattler said, “In any case, you want to make sure that your dog has the full series of vaccinations and that they’re fully protected from any kind of disease before you let them interact with any kind of other animals.”

If dogs are unvaccinated, they should either get vaccinated or stay away from other dogs. But pet owners with vaccinated dogs don’t have much to worry about.

Dodd said, “My full vaccinated dogs are both at daycare today which will make for a much nicer weekend for all of us.”

The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be giving out free parvovirus vaccinations while supplies last.

If you want to make sure your vaccinations are up to date, they also give out other vaccinations on Thursdays. No appointment is needed.

According to veterinary experts, parvovirus is not transmittable to people or other animals.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money

Latest News

Thousands of fish die in Ionia County
Thousands of fish die in Ionia County
Lansing Chipotle first in chain to unionize
Lansing Chipotle store workers unionize - a 1st for chain
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
Ingham County 30th Circuit Court Annex
Ingham County 30th Circuit Court opens Annex to deal with backlog