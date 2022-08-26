Michigan State Police: Lansing breaking and entering check results in arrest for drug possession

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, a 47-year-old suspect was arrested on drug possession charges when police were called to a residence over a possible breaking and entering.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post announced the arrest Friday. They said troopers were called to a possible breaking and entering in progress.

According to MSP, as they got near the house in question a person sitting on a moped near the house fled on foot. They chased the person on foot and were able to catch them after what officials described as ‘a short foot chase.’

After being caught, the 47-year-old subject was arrested and held in jail for resisting and obstructing a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

The breaking and entering is being investigated by another agency.

