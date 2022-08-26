Michigan State Police: Lansing breaking and entering check results in arrest for drug possession

(No restrictions)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, a 47-year-old suspect was arrested on drug possession charges when police were called to a residence over a possible breaking and entering.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post announced the arrest Friday. They said troopers were called to a possible breaking and entering in progress.

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

According to MSP, as they got near the house in question a person sitting on a moped near the house fled on foot. They chased the person on foot and were able to catch them after what officials described as ‘a short foot chase.’

After being caught, the 47-year-old subject was arrested and held in jail for resisting and obstructing a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

The breaking and entering is being investigated by another agency.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver

Latest News

A rollover crash on Aug. 26, 2022 closed both directions of I-96 for about an hour in Lansing.
I-96 reopens after rollover crash that injured 2 prompts closure
Gavel and scales of justice
Clinton County man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
4-15 years: Flint man sentenced for 2021 sexual assault
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents