Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a trooper, a deputy and several Good Samaritans try to rescue a driver from a fiery crash.

According to authorities, the crash happened Monday just before 1 p.m. on West River Road, near Horton Road. Police said a 73-year-old woman from Muskegon was driving a Chevrolet Equinox when she suffered a medical event, crossed into oncoming traffic and drove off the road.

Police said the Equinox was on fire when a trooper arrived, who attempted to break the windshield using her bare hands to get to the conscious and alert driver. Several Good Samaritans and emergency personnel arrived on the scene to assist and together they were able to push the vehicle back on its wheels.

Using five fire extinguishers, the group was able to keep the fire contained until fire crews arrived on scene and extricated the woman from the wreck. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

