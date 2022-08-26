Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers.

The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday.

Districts are thinking outside the box to deal with the shortage.

“We’ve all felt it. No matter who you are and where you are,” said Brady Cook, Michigan Center Schools superintendent.

Michigan Center Schools students went back to class Wednesday. Cook said it was hard to get enough teachers in time, so he turned to paraprofessionals.

“We start pointing them in the direction of teachers in a bad way, you would be a great fit,” said Cook.

And he’s not alone. Jackson Northwest is using permanent substitute teachers to bridge the gap.

“That would be willing to not only sub in a classroom but also go back and get their degree through one of these state-approved creative certification programs,” said Geoff Bontrager, Northwest Schools superintendent.

Bontrager said he’s never seen the teacher shortage this bad.

“You would have 10, 20, 30 applicants. Now you are happy to get a couple of applicants,” said Bontrager.

The Michigan Education Association said the way to fix the problem is to pay teachers more.

“It’s a labor of love and no one expects to get rich from working in a school but they should be able to put food on their family’s table,” said Thomas Morgan, Michigan Education Association spokesman.

Superintendents don’t think it’s that simple.

“We’ve all got to get on the same page so there’s got to be a middle ground and a compromise,” said Cook.

Districts said the hardest teachers to find are Special Education, Math, and Science.

New state law allows retired teachers to come out of retirement and still collect their pension, but they have to wait nine months after initially retiring to do that.

