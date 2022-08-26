Livingston County Sheriff’s Office changes Central Records Division hours due to staff shortage
Normal service hours expected to resume in November
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Citing staffing shortages, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has changed the hours for its Central Records Division.
The Sheriff’s Office said the Central Records Division will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone who needs fingerprinting services or sex offender registry registration is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440 during open hours.
A list of open Livingston County jobs can be found on the county’s website here.
