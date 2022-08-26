LIVE: Sunshine for the weekend, a bald eagle in an airport, and celebrating man’s best friend

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews our weekend ahead - the last weekend of August!

We talk about the top headlines on WILX.com including a toy recall and how you can help shelter animals in need in Lansing and Jackson. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with first at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 26, 2022

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 58º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1948
  • Lansing Record Low: 32° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1948
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 2017

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver

Latest News

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews our weekend ahead - the last weekend of...
Now Desk: Sunshine returns before the weekend, dramatic dashcam footage, and more
Ingham County Central Dispatch says that on Friday morning around 7:55 a.m., they received...
Rollover accident injures two, causes closure of I-96 lanes Friday morning
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Now Desk: Sunshine returns before the weekend, dramatic dashcam footage, and more