Now Desk: Sunshine returns before the weekend, dramatic dashcam footage, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews our weekend ahead - the last weekend of August!

Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including how to help local animal shelters, and a gamer favorite raising its price. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 26, 2022

Average High: 79º Average Low 58º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1948

Lansing Record Low: 32° 1883

Jackson Record High: 95º 1948

Jackson Record Low: 45º 2017

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.