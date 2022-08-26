Now Desk: Sunshine returns before the weekend, dramatic dashcam footage, and more
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews our weekend ahead - the last weekend of August!
Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including how to help local animal shelters, and a gamer favorite raising its price. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
- Sunshine returns before the weekend
- Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver
- University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
- Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies
- Benefits restored for thousands of crash victims in Michigan
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 26, 2022
- Average High: 79º Average Low 58º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1948
- Lansing Record Low: 32° 1883
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1948
- Jackson Record Low: 45º 2017
