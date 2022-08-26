At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money

Latest News

FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Stocks stumble as Powell says Fed to raise interest rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’