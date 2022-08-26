Laingsburg Wolfpack falls to Durand in season opener

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The Laingsburg Wolfpack let up a few quick scores in the early goings of their season opener against Durand, and that proved to be the difference in the 50-31 win for the Railroaders.

Laingsburg made it a one score game (28-21) when Jack Borgman ran 22 yards for a touchdown with 1:14 left in the first half, but gave up another score just 30 seconds later.

The Wolfpack’s season won’t get easier, they’re taking on Pewamo-Westphalia next week.

