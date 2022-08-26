On The Job Report: 8/26/2022

3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 8/26/2022
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
General Utility

APPLEBEE’S OKEMOS

Salary: $15/hour

Description:

Applebee’s is looking to hire a morning General Maintenance team member for full or part time. Responsibilities include light cleaning, sweeping and moping of dining room area, small cleaning projects in the back of house, light prep and dishwashing.

Requirements:

How to Apply: Applications can be completed on the following websites:

Or stop in 2284 Woodlake Drive, Okemos.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/69311301

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 69311301

CNC Machinist

MANTISSA INDUSTIRES

Salary:

$15-$23 an hour - Full-time

Description:

BENCHER/POLISHER & CNC VERTICAL MILL TRAINEE

Mantissa Industries, Inc.

Mantissa Industries, Inc. in Holt, MI 48842

Starting duties will include learning to maintain all machinery and keeping areas clean. You will also learn to bench and polish parts in preparation for delivery.

This is a skilled trade and we are offering the opportunity to earn a living. Experience is not required though we will certainly offer higher income for experienced individuals.

We are a 100% vaccinated company.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

  • Dental insurance
  • Health insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Vision insurance

Schedule:

  • 8 hour shift
  • Monday to Friday

Requirements:

Seeking people interested in learning a skilled trade. We will train to operate and setup CNC vertical mills. Must be highly motivated and a critical thinker. Must have excellent attendance, be punctual and have transportation.

We are not looking for a machine operator that just pushes buttons, but rather a sharp individual that can adapt and grow in a small machining facility.

We need an ambitious person that can follow instructions, work with minimal supervision, and get along well with others.

How to Apply: To apply, send resume to: accounting@mantissainds.com Or Call: (517) 694-2260

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/33257095

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 33257095

Staff Engineer (Civil)

ENG., INC.

Salary: $

Description:

As our Staff Engineer (civil engineering), you will strengthen communities through infrastructure improvements.

Every day, you will positively impact the communities in which we live and work, achieve extraordinary results for our customers, and work on a wide range of civil engineering projects.

About Us

Eng., Inc. is an award-winning Civil Engineering and Surveying firm working primarily for Michigan municipalities on projects including streets, water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, pathways, and parking lots, and Drain and Water Resources Commissioners on storm water management and complex water resources projects, having received multiple MACDC awards. We offer varied opportunities for experience, growth, professional development, leadership, and ownership in a flexible team-based culture. It’s hard to quantify our passion for mentoring, training, coaching and inspiring engineers to reach their full potential. Our competitive benefits pack-age includes medical, life, short term and long-term disability insurances, HSA accounts, 401(k) plan, bonus structure, and paid time off for holidays, vacation, and sick time.

In a typical day, you might…

· Perform field visits to assess site conditions for preliminary engineering reports and project scoping.

· Analyze design alternatives to help present clients with the best solutions.

· Assist in all design phases of municipal, county drain, site development, roadway/pathway, and water dis-tribution projects.

· Generate cost estimates, easement drawings, construction drawings, assessment rolls and construction specifications.

· Use AutoCAD Civil 3D.

· Work as part of a team and independently.

Legal stuff

We are an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to, among other things, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran, or disability.

Requirements:

To thrive in this job, you must be a motivated, personable Civil Engineer who is ready to support our clients, primarily in Mid and West Michigan.

How to Apply: Please send email to schneiderj@engdot.com. Include resume.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/17612095

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 17612095

More: On The Job Report.

