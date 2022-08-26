Ingham County 30th Circuit Court opens Annex to deal with backlog
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County’s 30th Circuit Court has set up a new courtroom in order to deal with a massive backlog of cases due to COVID.
The court has nearly 900 cases to sort through. The backlog was created because in-person jury trials were paused during the pandemic.
A courthouse annex in downtown Lansing is expected to open in September. A visiting judge will preside over the new courtroom to help get things back on track.
