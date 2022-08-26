Holt Rams fall hard in season opener at Caledonia

The Rams held Caledonia to a scoreless first quarter before the floodgates opened
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams opened their season with a tough contest against the Caledonia Fighting Scots, who finished 10-2 last season.

The Rams held Caledonia to a scoreless first quarter before the floodgates opened; the Scots scored three times in the second to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

The Rams dominated in Time of Possession, but Caledonia made it count when they had the ball.

The Rams host Mason next week, who started their season off with a bang, a 69-0 win over Okemos.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
Mark Edward Novack
Man charged with felonies in Eaton Rapids domestic assault, police standoff

Latest News

Okemos Mason
Okemos suffers blowout loss to Mason in season opener
Lansing Waverly Lansing Catholic
Waverly Warriors stun defending champ Lansing Catholic in season opener
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy (On a Thursday): Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, August 25th
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief...
Harper Returning to Phillies