Holt Rams fall hard in season opener at Caledonia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams opened their season with a tough contest against the Caledonia Fighting Scots, who finished 10-2 last season.

The Rams held Caledonia to a scoreless first quarter before the floodgates opened; the Scots scored three times in the second to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

The Rams dominated in Time of Possession, but Caledonia made it count when they had the ball.

The Rams host Mason next week, who started their season off with a bang, a 69-0 win over Okemos.

