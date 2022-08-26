Game of the Week: DeWitt stays undefeated at Big House with win over Haslett

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - After a five-year hiatus, DeWitt and Haslett renewed their storied rivalry Thursday at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Haslett wasted no time getting to work, as junior Nakai Amachree took the game’s opening kickoff, channeling his inner Desmond Howard on the field of the Wolverines, running it back 95 yards to open up the scoring.

But DeWitt countered and leaned on its offensive line heavily and rode its two tailbacks Blake Haller and Abram Larner, who each tallied a touchdown in the Panthers’ 21-14 win.

“That was kind’ve our gameplan,” head coach Rob Zimmerman said. “Our slots played a little bit bigger role and I thought Blake Haller ran really hard today and did a really good job too.”

The Vikings’ offense struggled mightily, mustering just 75 total yards, but Amachree bailed them out all afternoon, also fielding a punt and returning it 75 yards for his second special teams score in the game.

“We didn’t keep him [Amachree] in check on special teams. I mean he killed us on special teams,” Zimmerman said. “He’s a heck of a player and did a great job on special teams for sure.”

With eyes on another state championship, Zimmerman knows the importance of going 1-and-0 each week, but certainly sees areas for improvement moving forward.

“We got a lot of work to do to clean up an awful lot of mistakes that we made, but it’s a win and we’ll take it.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.