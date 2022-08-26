Friday Night Frenzy (On a Thursday): Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, August 25th
Dewitt beats Haslett at the Big House, and Lansing Waverly upsets Lansing Catholic on the road
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first week of High School football started with a bang! With two Frenzys in a row, it’s hard to imagine day two can top Thursday’s action.
Check below for scores and game recaps!
Game of the Week: Dewitt 21, Haslett 14
Lansing Waverly 18, Lansing Catholic 7
East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15
Caledonia 35, Holt 0
Mason 69, Okemos 0
Williamston 30, Zeeland East 12
Flint Hamady 53, Lansing Eastern 0
Portland 36, Ovid-Elsie 8
Bath 20, Mt. Morris 6
Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Battle Creek Pennfield 28
Hudson 44, Hanover Horton 8
New Lothrop 12, Jackson Lumen Christi 7
Jackson 35, Monroe 20
