Friday Night Frenzy (On a Thursday): Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, August 25th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first week of High School football started with a bang! With two Frenzys in a row, it’s hard to imagine day two can top Thursday’s action.

Check below for scores and game recaps!

Game of the Week: Dewitt 21, Haslett 14

Lansing Waverly 18, Lansing Catholic 7

East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15

Caledonia 35, Holt 0

Mason 69, Okemos 0

Williamston 30, Zeeland East 12

Flint Hamady 53, Lansing Eastern 0

Portland 36, Ovid-Elsie 8

Bath 20, Mt. Morris 6

Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Battle Creek Pennfield 28

Hudson 44, Hanover Horton 8

New Lothrop 12, Jackson Lumen Christi 7

Jackson 35, Monroe 20

