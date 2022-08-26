Friday Night Frenzy (On a Thursday): Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, August 25th

Dewitt beats Haslett at the Big House, and Lansing Waverly upsets Lansing Catholic on the road
WILX Frenzy New
WILX Frenzy New(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first week of High School football started with a bang! With two Frenzys in a row, it’s hard to imagine day two can top Thursday’s action.

Check below for scores and game recaps!

Game of the Week: Dewitt 21, Haslett 14

Lansing Waverly 18, Lansing Catholic 7

East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15

Caledonia 35, Holt 0

Mason 69, Okemos 0

Williamston 30, Zeeland East 12

Flint Hamady 53, Lansing Eastern 0

Portland 36, Ovid-Elsie 8

Bath 20, Mt. Morris 6

Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Battle Creek Pennfield 28

Hudson 44, Hanover Horton 8

New Lothrop 12, Jackson Lumen Christi 7

Jackson 35, Monroe 20

