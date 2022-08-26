Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff's Office at 517-323-8480.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, the man was involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10.

The theft happened at the same store as an Aug. 19 theft, but the cases are unrelated.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.

