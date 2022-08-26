Clinton County man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County man is facing multiple charges relating to an investigation of child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced on Friday the arrest of a 28-year-old St. Johns man for child sexually abusive activity, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

“The investigation was initiated when the incident was reported to MSP by a member of the public,” officials said in a release. “Investigation led to a residence in St. Johns where [the suspect] resided. A search warrant was executed at the residence, and digital evidence was seized.”

The suspect was arraigned in the 65A District Court in Clinton County on Thursday, Aug. 25. He was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

Child sexually abusive activity is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, accosting a minor for immoral purposes is a felony punishable by up to 4 years in prison, and use of a computer to commit a crime is an additional felony punishable by 20 years in prison.

“The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet,” MSP said.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

