Clinton County man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Gavel and scales of justice
Gavel and scales of justice(MGN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County man is facing multiple charges relating to an investigation of child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced on Friday the arrest of a 28-year-old St. Johns man for child sexually abusive activity, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Read: Flint man sentenced for 2021 sexual assault

“The investigation was initiated when the incident was reported to MSP by a member of the public,” officials said in a release. “Investigation led to a residence in St. Johns where [the suspect] resided. A search warrant was executed at the residence, and digital evidence was seized.”

The suspect was arraigned in the 65A District Court in Clinton County on Thursday, Aug. 25. He was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

Child sexually abusive activity is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, accosting a minor for immoral purposes is a felony punishable by up to 4 years in prison, and use of a computer to commit a crime is an additional felony punishable by 20 years in prison.

“The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet,” MSP said.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Three Stacks Music Fest
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver

Latest News

A rollover crash on Aug. 26, 2022 closed both directions of I-96 for about an hour in Lansing.
I-96 reopens after rollover crash that injured 2 prompts closure
4-15 years: Flint man sentenced for 2021 sexual assault
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Lansing Chipotle workers become first to unionize in the chain’s 3,000 locations