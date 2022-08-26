CDC: Wendy’s removes romaine lettuce from menu after E. coli concerns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak going on in the U.S.

Currently, the C.D.C says a food is to blame for the outbreak, but as of right now, a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak.

So far, the outbreak has caused 84 people to become sick and sent 38 people to the hospital. No deaths have been reported.

However, many of those who are sick reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania before getting sick.

The C.D.C says as a precaution, the fast-food chain removed romaine lettuce from being used in restaurants in the region. Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads, according to officials.

Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.