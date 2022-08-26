CDC issues guidance for Michigan parents as monkeypox looms over a new school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low for school-aged children, schools, colleges and universities are on alert.

Monkeypox (MPV) is a virus that can cause a rash that looks like blisters. Although it was originally discovered among adults, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said the disease can spread through general close contact, like chicken pox.

“MPV is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs have fallen off,” CDC officials said. “Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash often lasts two to four weeks. Persons experiencing MPV symptoms should contact their health care provider for evaluation.”

Monkeypox was once extremely rare in the U.S. Since the 2022 outbreak, however, there have been 165 cases in Michigan, including 5 in Ingham County.

17 confirmed or probable monkeypox cases among children younger than 15 have been reported to the CDC since the outbreak began. This week, in Newton County, Ga., a case was confirmed in an elementary school student. Another student at a different school in the district is also being tested.

School system officials said, “Employees will thoroughly clean and disinfect classrooms and other areas at both schools.”

Health experts say parents can take simple steps to keep their children safe. They recommend keeping children home if they have a fever and rash, consulting their pediatrician, washing hands and disinfecting surfaces.

When it comes to colleges and universities, the CDC has launched a new landing page with monkeypox resources.

