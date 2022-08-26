Benefits restored for thousands of crash victims in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 18,000 people who have suffered catastrophic injuries in car crashed are celebrating a victory. The Court of Appeals announced its decision to restore unlimited medical coverage for people hurt before a 2019 state law took effect.

This legal victory not only helps those who need around the clock care – it helps the health care providers too.

“My home care agency will be able to be paid at 100% of the rate that they need in order to stay going, to stay strong. And I won’t have to worry about – one losing my care – and two about losing my home,” said auto-crash victim, Diane Mills-Gutierrez.

Life for Mills-Gutierrez changed on July 22, 2016 when a head on collision on M-52 left her with a broken neck and spinal injuries. She would spend the next three months at Mary Free Bed Hospital for in-patient rehabilitation.

“But I’ve been dealing with the effects of that especially since then because the paralysis affects most of my body from the chest down,” said Mills-Gutierrez.

Mills-Gutierrez said she needs 24-hour care for basic thing because she has limited use of her hand and legs.

When changes were made to no-fault insurance, her home care agency was only reimbursed for 55% of her 24-hour care. When her husband became her caregiver, he was only paid for half of the care that he provided.

“That really hurt us the most because it cut our income in half and suddenly we were concerned about being able to – especially like pay the mortgage and all of the bills,” said Mills-Gutierrez.

The Court of Appeals decision means people like Mills-Gutierrez – who were injured before 2019 – will have their benefits restored back to normal.

“So the fight was whether – do these people get to keep the rights that they’ve had and the court of appeals said yes they do. The legislature did not intend to take away their rights in passing this new law. And so, this makes a big deal difference for those catastrophically injured people who were relying upon those old rights,” said Stephen Sinas of Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

People injured after 2019 are still subject to the 45% cut in reimbursements and the 56-hour cut off for caregiver compensation.

The decision could be appealed to the state supreme court.

