After scare, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan will stay funded through next year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All Children’s Advocacy Centers paid for by the Victims of Crime Act will continue to be funded through next year, after an anticipated drop in funding was cancelled.

Children’s Advocacy Centers offer a variety of services to children who are victims of abuse or neglect, including providing a comforting setting for children to be interviewed about abuse by people who understand trauma.

“This funding is going to maintain or enhance the level of services that we provide to 10,000 children across Michigan,” said Julie Bird, director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan. “I want to thank the state and everyone who has worked on our behalf for their support — we look forward to building an even stronger partnership with the state as we work together to support children affected by physical and sexual abuse.”

Based on previous communication with federal partners, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ (MDHHS) Division of Victim Services was anticipating a significant decrease in federal funding. In an effort to provide local Children’s Advocacy Centers with information as soon as possible, the department notified them of anticipated reductions in their funding for next fiscal year.

Then, on Thursday, as the department received official notification from the federal government, they learned that the anticipated reductions would not be realized.

Total funding for next fiscal year will be approximately $12 million.

“Supporting our children who have been the victims of physical abuse or neglect is one of the most important things we do at MDHHS,” said Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Children’s Advocacy Centers play an invaluable role in helping kids who are dealing with profound trauma.”

