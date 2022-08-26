4-15 years: Flint man sentenced for 2021 sexual assault

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - A man has been sentenced in a case of sexual assault that took place in 2021, and relied in part on video evidence collected on Snapchat.

Remon Humphrey, 27, was sentenced Friday in the 35th Judicial Circuit Court in Shiawassee County by Judge Matthew Stewart. Humphrey was convicted by a jury on July 20 of this year, and found guilty of Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced the conviction in a news release, where they praised the work of the Detective Sergeant who handled the case, Sean Gifford.

“The successful conviction was the result of a several-month-long investigation by Detective Sergeant Sean Gifford,” Sheriff’s Office officials said. “The investigation included a search warrant to Snapchat that yielded video evidence of the crimes for which Humphrey was successfully convicted.”

For the two convictions, Remon Humphrey received a sentence of 57 to 180 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

