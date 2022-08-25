Your Health: The dangers of buying medication online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An estimated one in three Americans don’t take their medications as prescribed because they can’t afford to.

Rising costs, coupled with high health insurance deductibles, have some Americans turning to the internet, but buyers need to beware. The search for life-saving drugs can have life-threatening consequences with online prescriptions.

For the 37 million Americans with diabetes, insulin is a critical part of managing high blood sugar. But prices of some diabetes drugs are sky high. In fact, the listed price of one has jumped 1,200% since it launched. Another is up 715%.

The cost for a popular drug for rheumatoid arthritis is up by 486% and one nerve pain medication is up 420%.

“One of the things we have is a project where we order prescription drugs from online pharmacies, analyze them, and see what you’re actually getting,” said Dr. Elizabeth Gardner.

Researchers found some online pharmacies were fake storefronts running scams with expired or unidentified, potentially dangerous chemicals. Some of the tested drugs were inconsistent.

“It did contain the active ingredient, but when we quantified it, we were supposed to be receiving pills that contained 20 milligrams and they contained anywhere from 18 to 41 milligrams,” Gardner said.

That means consumers were either getting less than they needed or a higher dose than recommended.

The FDA recommends consumers buy from verified online sources related to their individual health plans, or their “brick and mortar” pharmacy.

