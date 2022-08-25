Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.

