Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’

By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled.

The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.

The event is expected to return in 2023.

More information on the Three Stacks Music Fest can be found on its official website here.

