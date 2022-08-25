Staudt’s Rising Stars: Madden Ries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Madden Ries from Leslie.

He plays football, baseball and wrestling. He placed fifth in his wrestling tournament.

He also likes to run, camp and fish.

