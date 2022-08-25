‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.

“Troopers from Lansing Post conduct traffic stop that leads to the arrest of a 43 [year-old] subject from Lansing for a slew of charges,” police wrote in a public post.

MSP said the suspect will be charged for carrying a concealed weapon without a license, stolen firearm, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of counterfeit bills, possession with intent to distribute of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute of methamphetamine, no insurance on vehicle and driving while license is suspended.

A court date for arraignment has not yet been announced.

