Serena Preparing For Last U. S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams’ first opponent at what she has indicated will be her last U.S. Open is unseeded Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Win that match, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Play begins Monday. First-round matches will be held that day and Tuesday. There was no immediate word on when Williams will compete. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career. She turns 41 on Sept. 26.

