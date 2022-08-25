Serena Preparing For Last U. S. Open

Serena Williams, of the United States, takes the court for a match against Emma Raducanu, of...
Serena Williams, of the United States, takes the court for a match against Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams’ first opponent at what she has indicated will be her last U.S. Open is unseeded Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Win that match, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Play begins Monday. First-round matches will be held that day and Tuesday. There was no immediate word on when Williams will compete. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career. She turns 41 on Sept. 26.

