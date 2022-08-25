In My View: Michigan says goodbye to winningest softball coach in America

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a career for Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, now retiring after 38 years.

She prepped at Lansing Everett and led Michigan State to a national softball title in 1976. My, how times have changed.

How unique she went on to Michigan and became the all time winningest softball coach in America. What if she’d have been at MSU? We’ll never know.

And just think; She recently was inducted into the MSU athletics hall of fame—bet that never happens again!

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.