In My View: Michigan says goodbye to winningest softball coach in America

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a career for Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, now retiring after 38 years.

She prepped at Lansing Everett and led Michigan State to a national softball title in 1976. My, how times have changed.

How unique she went on to Michigan and became the all time winningest softball coach in America. What if she’d have been at MSU? We’ll never know.

And just think; She recently was inducted into the MSU athletics hall of fame—bet that never happens again!

