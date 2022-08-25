Michigan State University students return to East Lansing for ‘normal’ year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is getting busier as Michigan State University students move back to campus.

Some students started moving on Thursday.

And things are starting to look a lot more like they did before the pandemic. There is not a mask or social distancing requirement on campus, adding to the excitement of a new school year.

“It looks pretty cool. I hope it’s a lot of fun,” said Dylan Chase, who is one of the 9,800 new freshmen.

Chase started moving into Akers Hall Thursday but most students will arrive Friday and Saturday for welcome week.

“It’s very exciting. It’s very different for me,” said Chase.

It’s also different on the East Lansing campus this year. With a record number of new students, and now a new requirement that students have to live in the dorms for two years, the university quickly ran out of space. Some students will have an extra roommate.

Chase was initially supposed to have five people in his four-person dorm, but that was changed at the last minute.

“I get to room with my three friends from high school so we are already pretty close,” said Chase. “It’s probably going to be difficult at first.”

“Kind of nervous, not going to lie. It’s interesting that’s for sure,” said Anthony Bleck, Chase’s roommate.

Bleck spent the morning setting up their room.

“It’s really exciting seeing the big campus and everyone moving in. It’s getting me really excited for the school year,” said Bleck.

The university said it is still requiring people to have their COVID-19 shots and boosters.

There will also be COVID testing again on campus.

MSU said it plans to announce its full COVID-19 plan for the fall semester in the next few days.

