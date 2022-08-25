Michigan State University police captain starts new role as DeWitt Township police chief

‘The Spartan Nation is a family and I am going to miss it dearly’
Matt Merony
Matt Merony(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief.

Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, has been hired as DeWitt’s new chief of police, the university announced Thursday. His first day was Monday.

Merony worked with the MSU police for more than 26 years in a number of different roles, including K-9 supervisor, active violence trainer and more.

“I am excited for my new role as chief,” Merony said. “It has always been my goal to head a smaller department and this one is the perfect fit.”

As DeWitt Township Police chief, Merony said his first goal will is getting the department up-to-date with active violence training.

“I spent more than half of my life working at Michigan State University; the thing I will miss the most are the people,” Merony said. “The Spartan Nation is a family and I am going to miss it dearly. Go Green!”

