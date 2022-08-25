Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest.

Additionally, North Hayford Avenue will be closed at Michigan Avenue, as will north and south Magnolia and Fairview avenues.

The area is expected to reopen to normal traffic at about 10 p.m.

More information on the East Side Summer Festival can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

